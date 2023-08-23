Fresh spell of rain in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi recorded a fresh spell of rain Wednesday morning and more showers are predicted during the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning of moderate rain in parts of the city. The city may record light rain on Thursday as well, but it won't have a significant impact on the maximum temperature, which is predicted to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius over the next four-five days, according to MeT office's forecast.

High humidity levels, however, may cause inconvenience to city residents. Delhi has recorded above normal rainfall in the last four months and the cumulative precipitation this year so far has already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall this month being 52 per cent less than normal.

