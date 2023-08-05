Fresh spell of rain in Delhi, IMD forecasts light showers for Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) There was a fresh spell of rain in the national capital on Saturday morning with the maximum temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD added.

The weather department forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday. It said the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the 24-hour period till Saturday morning, the city witnessed 54 mm of rainfall. The humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 70 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 86 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NIT RPA