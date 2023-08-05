Fresh spell of rain in Delhi, minimum temperature 25.2 deg C

New Delhi: There was a fresh spell of rain in the national capital on Saturday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The department predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall during the day. It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

In the 24-hour period till Saturday morning, the city has witnessed 54 mm of rainfall. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 91 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.