Fresh spell of rain in parts of Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Rains lashed a few places in flood-hit Punjab, the weather office said on Monday.

Among the places which received rains during the past 24 hours ending 8:30 am Monday were Amritsar (3.7 mm), Ludhiana (6.4 mm) while Patiala received 9.2 mm rain.

Bathinda received 20.2 mm rain, Faridkot 21 mm, Gurdaspur 3.8 mm, Ferozepur 8 mm while Rupnagar had 0.5 mm.

The maximum temperatures hovered between 29 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees at most places in the state.

Punjab is facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, which has claimed 48 lives while crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged. PTI SUN DV DV