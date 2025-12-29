Srinagar: Kashmir is bracing for a fresh spell of rain and snow as the valley witnessed warmer- than-usual minimum temperatures on Sunday night, according to Meteorological Department officials.

An official from the department said there is a possibility of moderate snowfall in Kashmir on Tuesday, with the main activity expected in the afternoon.

The weather is likely to remain cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain or snow expected in the higher reaches, the official added.

Srinagar city recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius last night, which was 3.4 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley, with the mercury settling at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature remained three degrees above normal.

In south Kashmir, the tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal. Qazigund the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius.