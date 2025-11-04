Fresh tenders invited for Corridor-2 of suburban-rail after L&T terminates contract 'unilaterally'

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) K-RIDE, the implementing agency for the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project (BSTP), on Tuesday said it has invited fresh tenders for Corridor-2 (Mallige line) in three packages to complete the pending works after L&T terminated contracts.

"Fresh tenders are invited to complete balance works after L&T unilaterally and illegally terminated contracts," the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) said in a statement.

The tender invited for Corridor-2, Package-1 consists of design and construction of elevated viaduct including ramps of elevated section of length 7.795 km between Bennigenahalli to Shettihalli.

The scope includes design and construction of double decker viaduct with level-1 BBMP road flyover and level-2 BSRP tracks of length 1.20 km in between Lottegollahalli to Yeshwanthpur which includes Mattikere station of Corridor-2 and station at Bennigenahalli with a 24-month deadline.

These works have to be completed in 18 months, K-RIDE said.