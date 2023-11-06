Fresh tension grips Imphal following disappearance of two teenagers

Imphal, Nov 6 (PTI) Fresh tension gripped the state capital and its adjoining areas on Monday after two teenaged boys went missing from Imphal West district in Manipur.

The two, identified as 16-year-old Maibam Avinash and 19-year-old Ningthoujam Anthony, had gone towards Sekmai area in Imphal West district on a two-wheeler on Sunday morning to attend a function before they went missing, locals said.

Locals suspect that the duo, whose hometown is in Lamshang, was abducted by unidentified men.

Lamshang police has registered a missing case and started an investigation.

Police have recovered the phones of the teens wrapped in a black polythene packet near an oil pump in Senapati district which comes after crossing Kangpokpi district.

Demanding swift police action to rescue the teens, higher secondary students of three prominent schools in Imphal town took out a rally and protested at Keisampat junction in the heart of the capital.

Th Lamngamba, a protester told reporters, "This incident is hard to accept for the student community. We already have the infamous case of disappearance of two youths." At Lamshang, locals in large numbers came out on the streets and burnt tyres and put boulders in the middle of the streets as a mark of protest. PTI COR MNB