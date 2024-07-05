Fresh vacancy in Rajya Sabha as Keshava Rao's resignation accepted

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A fresh vacancy was created in the Rajya Sabha on Friday with House chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar accepting the resignation of K Keshava Rao who had quit his membership as a BRS MP after joining the Congress.

Rao was a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) member of the Rajya Sabha from Telangana since 2020.

He joined the Congress on Wednesday and resigned from his membership of the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday.

On Friday, Dhankhar accepted his resignation, following which his seat in the Rajya Sabha became vacant, official sources said.

With Rao's resignation, as many as 16 seats in the House are vacant.

Before this, 15 seats -- four from Jammu and Kashmir, three from Maharashtra, two each from Assam and Bihar, and one each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura -- were vacant in the Rajya Sabha, according to the latest tally. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB