Fresh weather system likely to bring rains across Rajasthan from Tuesday

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) A fresh weather system is expected to bring rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan from Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur said.

According to officials, a well-marked low-pressure area is currently lying over the Kutch region, while a trough line is active over northwestern Rajasthan in the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Under its influence, rainfall is likely in parts of the Shekhawati region, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on Tuesday, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Shekhawati and adjoining areas.

The department said thunderstorm activity accompanied by light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in some parts of the state over the next three to four days.

In addition, a new low-pressure system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. A fresh western disturbance is also expected to become active between October 5 and 8, which may lead to an increase in rainfall activity across Rajasthan during this period.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred in some parts of the state, while heavy rainfall was recorded in Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts. The highest rainfall was reported from Nawa (Nagaur), which recorded 102 mm, officials said.