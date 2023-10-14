Fresh western disturbance likely to bring rain to large parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday predicted light rain in many parts of Rajasthan in the next 24 hours due to the impact of a fresh western disturbance.

Due to the influence of the western disturbance, an induced circulation system is likely to be formed over north-western Rajasthan and the surrounding areas in the next 24 hours and winds will supply moisture from the Gulf of Arabian Sea, the Meteorological Centre said.

There is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Phalodi, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and surrounding areas, in the Shekhawati region of eastern Rajasthan and Jaipur division on October 15, it said.

There is also a possibility of an increase in thunderstorm and rain activities on October 16. Parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions are likely to receive isolated rain along with thunderstorms.

Similarly, sudden strong winds with speeds reaching up to 30-40 kmph are likely at some places in districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm and rain activities are likely to continue in some parts of the state on October 17 as well.