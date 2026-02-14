Fresh western disturbance to bring light rains to Rajasthan next week: IMD

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan may receive light rainfall early next week under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the weather remained largely dry across the state in the 24 hours until Saturday morning.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar district.

The dry weather is likely to continue over the next two to three days, a spokesperson of the weather department said.

However, he said, due to a weak western disturbance, isolated places in the state may experience light rain accompanied by strong winds on February 17 and 18.

The department also forecast a marginal rise in temperatures across Rajasthan over the next three to four days.