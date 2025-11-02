Fresh western disturbance to bring rain to parts of Rajasthan from Monday

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) A fresh western disturbance is likely to become active over Rajasthan from November 3, bringing light to moderate rainfall to several parts of the state, the Meteorological Centre here said on Sunday.

Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions are expected to receive rain on November 3 and 4 while partial cloud cover is likely over parts of the Bikaner division, it said.

From November 5 onwards, the weather will remain mostly dry across Rajasthan for a week. However, the minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees in most parts of the state under the influence of northerly winds, the Meteorological Centre said.

During the last 24 hours, which ended on Sunday morning, the weather in the state remained largely dry, with only 1 mm of rainfall recorded in Chittorgarh, it said.

Barmer was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius and Nagaur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius.