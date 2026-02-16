Fresh western disturbance to trigger rainfall in parts of Rajasthan over next few days: MeT

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive light rainfall over the next few days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to the weather office, a new western disturbance is expected to become active over the state after the next 24 hours.

Its impact may be seen from Tuesday afternoon, with cloudy conditions and light rain likely at isolated places.

The effect is expected to intensify on Wednesday, particularly in the Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region, where light to moderate rainfall is forecast in some areas. Winds may blow at speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places during the period.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre reported that the weather remained dry across the state over the past 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature was 7.4 degrees Celsius in Alwar. PTI AG SHS SHS