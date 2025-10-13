Friction in Mahayuti as Shiv Sena leader targets BJP over gangster 'link'

Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar on Monday alleged that he was being targeted by the BJP's social media machinery for questioning purported links between Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil's aide and fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, a charge denied by the BJP.

The Sena leader's tirade has brought rumblings in the Mahayuti alliance to the fore.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations as baseless, which don’t deserve a response.

"I just sought clarification from Chandrakant Dada about (his aide) Sameer Patil's alleged connection with Ghaywal; however, he is silent. Now, I have learnt that with the help of Chandrakant dada, attempts have been made to slap cases against me," alleged Dhangekar, the Pune Mahanagar president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Dhangekar has been alleging that the minister's aide has links with Ghaywal, who has multiple cases registered against him and is suspected of having fled the country.

He said a sinister campaign is going on through the BJP's social media cell against him.

"I am raising an issue regarding Ghaywal, but instead of answering my questions, they are targeting me," he alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had advised Sena leaders to avoid any friction in the alliance.

"Despite his bosses telling him (Dhangekar) not to make comments that can create friction in the Mahayuti, if he continues to do so, it shows he has some other intentions. The allegations are baseless. If he has any proof, he can approach the authorities," said BJP spokesperson Sandip Khardekar. PTI SPK NSK