Friday namaz in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid at 2.30 pm on Holi

Sambhal (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) The president of Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid, Zafar Ali, on Wednesday announced that Friday prayers on March 14 will be held at 2.30 pm due to Holi celebrations.

The painting and renovation work of the mosque will commence on Thursday, he said.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Ali urged members of both communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere.

He advised people to avoid areas where Holi colours are being played and cautioned against the actions of miscreants, emphasising that such elements exist in every community.

Regarding the administration's move to cover mosques with tarpaulin, Ali welcomed the decision, stating that it was a positive step.

He noted that mosques had been covered similarly in previous years. This year too, the administration and police have taken similar precautions, he added.

On the issue of painting and renovation following an order by the Allahabad High Court, Ali, who is also an advocate, said work will begin with the mosque's main gate.

Since the rear walls have been covered with tarpaulin to protect against Holi colours, painting in that area will be done after the festival.

The process will be carried out under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team, while the mosque committee will oversee the overall renovation.

A senior police official of Sambhal on March 7 said Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm in the city, adding that seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

The new directive came after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year. He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar on March 7 told reporters that in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city. Complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level, he said.