Advertisment
#National

Friday prayers allowed at Jamia Masjid after 10 weeks

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
22 Dec 2023
New Update
Jamia masjid srinagar

Representative image

Srinagar: Congregational prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid here on Friday after remaining barred for 10 consecutive weeks, officials said.

Advertisment

"The Friday prayers were allowed and concluded without any disturbance," an official said.

However, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers the Friday sermons at the grand mosque, was not allowed to move out of his residence in the Nigeen area of the city.

The congregational prayers had remained barred for 10 weeks because of the apprehensions of protests against Israeli action in Gaza.

#Israel Hamas conflict #Jamia Masjid Srinagar #Mirwaiz Umar Farooq #Jammu and Kashmir #Srinagar #Kashmir
Advertisment
Subscribe