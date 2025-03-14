Friday prayers conclude in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security

Sambhal (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Friday prayers concluded peacefully in Sambhal's Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid amid tight security, an official said.

Ulemas and mutawallis had fixed the time for 'Jumma Namaz', extending it by about an hour to 2:30 pm, because of Holi.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said both Holi and the Namaz concluded peacefully.

He said tight security arrangements were made in view of Holi and the Friday prayers. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary and the local police remained fully alert. Surveillance was also conducted through drones. PTI COR CDN SZM