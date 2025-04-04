Friday prayers held amid tight security across UP after Waqf Bill passage

Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) The first Friday prayers following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament were held peacefully under heightened security across Uttar Pradesh, police said.

In Sambhal, which has been on the boil since the communal violence in November last year, the prayers were held peacefully at all mosques including the Shahi Jama Masjid, police officials said.

In the Bareilly region, encompassing Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Badaun, authorities implemented extensive security measures to preempt any potential unrest.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Rakesh Singh detailed the security arrangements, stating, "In sensitive and hypersensitive areas the police has been touring various police station areas by conducting route marches and flag marches to maintain peace and order. The same area was also monitored with drone cameras so that no untoward incident could occur." He said that "complete peace and order was maintained in the city in all the districts of the region including Bareilly." In Mathura, SP City Dr Arvind Kumar said that Friday prayers were held peacefully, while in Baghpat, Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya conducted foot patrols, issuing "necessary guidelines to the concerned" to ensure law and order.

Similarly, in Prayagraj, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Ajay Pal said, "Suspects who disturb peace will be identified. Surveillance was done through drones and electronic devices in the identified areas." The Saharanpur division, comprising Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli, also saw Friday prayers without any incident. Divisional Commissioner A.K. Rai and DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni jointly noted the deployment of flag marches and drone surveillance in sensitive locations.

In Gorakhpur, an official spokesperson from the district administration said that there were no protests on Friday.