Friday prayers not allowed at Jama Masjid for 8th consecutive week: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf, the management body of the Jama Masjid in Nowhatta here, alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration did not allow Friday prayers for the eighth consecutive week.

“Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid today reiterated its concern and resentment against disallowing Friday prayers at the largest place of worship in Kashmir for the eighth consecutive Friday, and also against the house detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who was not allowed to carry out his religious duties,” a statement from the management body of the grand mosque said.

It said the administration must remove “undue restrictions” on the mosque and the Mirwaiz.

It said the centuries-old pulpit and ‘Mihrab’ of the grand mosque have been silent for the eighth consecutive Friday.

“Such hostile acts by the administration are not only tantamount to interference in religious affairs but also seriously hurt the feelings and sentiments of the people,” it added.

People have a deep religious and emotional attachment to the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar and the Mirwaiz, it said.

Placing restrictions on Mirwaiz amounts to denying him his religious freedom, it added.