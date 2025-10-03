Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP's Bareilly amid heightened security

Bareilly (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Security was beefed up in several sensitive areas of Bareilly ahead of the evening prayers on Friday, a week after the Uttar Pradesh city witnessed violence following the congregational prayers, officials said.

The prayers passed off peacefully, they added.

The district magistrate (DM) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) were seen patrolling the city with heavy force since morning, while clerics from the Ala Hazrat Dargah had appealed to people to maintain peace.

Internet restrictions remained in place in Bareilly and very few people were seen in the market areas.

The district administration had deployed sector magistrates, paramilitary forces and nodal magistrates, along with police officers, and senior police and administrative officials conducted foot marches and flag marches.

Friday prayers were offered peacefully at all mosques across Bareilly. DM Avinash Singh said people fully cooperated with police and the administration. SSP Anurag Arya echoed his words.

The vice-chairman of the Bareilly Development Authority, Manikandan A, said on instructions from the district administration, a list of immovable properties of the miscreants involved in the violence that broke out in the city on September 26 is being prepared and major action will be taken soon.

On September 26, locals and police clashed in the heart of the city following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a protest that was called over "I Love Muhammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes.

Police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds of people, mostly unidentified, in connection with the violence. More than 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have so far been arrested.

The DM earlier said that senior police and administrative officers toured sensitive areas and interacted with locals on Thursday night and the latter assured the officers that communal harmony would be maintained.

"We are still carrying out foot patrols. The arrangements are foolproof," the DM said.

The SSP said the city was divided into four super zones and eight zones for tighter surveillance, with four IPS officers brought in from other districts for special monitoring.

Heavy police and paramilitary deployment was seen outside major mosques, including the Nau Mahal Masjid, the Ala Hazrat Dargah, the Azam Nagar Masjid in the Kotwali area and the Baradari mosque. Drone cameras were also used to monitor the situation.

Market areas, such as the Roadways Bazaar, Kutubkhana, Shivaji Marg, Alamgirganj, Sarafa, Sahmatganj and Qila Bazaar, opened on Friday but the usual hustle and bustle was missing.

Shopkeepers were cautious, ready to down shutters immediately in case of any disturbance.

The sajjadanashin of the Ala Hazrat Dargah, Badrush Shariah Mufti Ahsan Miyan, urged Muslims to offer Friday prayers peacefully and return home.

"Do not pay attention to rumours. Peace must be maintained at all costs," he said in an appeal.

The cleric announced that the annual "Julus-e-Gausia", taken out to mark the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, will not be held this year in view of the current situation.

Instead, a brief programme will be organised at 2 pm on Saturday at the Sailani Raza Chowk, where clerics will address a gathering, followed by special prayers and "langar" distribution.

Mufti Ahsan Miyan and Anjuman president Haji Shariq Noori said the decision has been taken only for this year and the procession will resume with full grandeur next year.