'Friend' booked on charges of raping teen in south Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has booked a man for allegedly raping a teenage girl over a year in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, an officer on Monday said.

The girl, who is now 18 years old, was a minor at the time of the incident, the officer said.

The matter was reported to police on June 22 by Safdarjung Hospital, where the girl had been admitted for termination of four months pregnancy by her mother.

"The victim alleged that she was in friendship with a man for over an year who forced her to make physical relation with her in the month of January 2023 to January 2024 in Mehrauli area," the person said.

The girl revealed the name of the accused after counselling by the Delhi Commission for Women and the investigating officer.

"Further investigation is underway and teams have been formed to nab the accused," the officer said.