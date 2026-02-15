Friend of deceased social media influencer found hanging in Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 15 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Mannipadi here on Sunday, days after the death of his close friend, social media influencer Chinnupappu, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sandesh K, was found hanging in a room at his house in the afternoon.

According to police, Sandesh was a close friend of Reshma K (25), popularly known as Chinnupappu, a social media influencer.

On February 9, Chinnupappu was found dead at her rented quarters on Azad Road in Kudlu near Kasaragod.

Police had then registered a case of unnatural death, suspecting suicide.

Police had recorded Sandesh’s statement as part of the investigation into Reshma’s death, officials said.

According to police, Sandesh was reportedly distressed following Reshma’s death.

Officials at the Kasaragod police station said Sandesh was found hanging in a room at his residence by relatives and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police have initiated an investigation after registering a case for unnatural death, and the body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination, they added. PTI TBA TBA ROH