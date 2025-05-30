Friend warned drunk teen to slow down before fatal crash that killed two in Delhi's Janakpuri

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A friend of the drunk teenager, who killed two people and injured three others, including a pregnant woman and a child, by ramming his speeding car into two bicycles before crashing into a roadside jhuggi in west Delhi's Janakpuri, had warned him to slow down, an official said on Friday.

The accused identified as Harsh Sehrawat (19), a resident of Pochanpur village in Delhi's Dwarka, was drunk and searching for a dhaba to eat food when he hit a cycle and crashed into a roadside jhuggi in the early hours of Thursday, he said.

Sehrawat was arrested on Friday, said a senior police officer, adding that he had been apprehended a day earlier and was being questioned.

"As per the facts established in the investigation so far, the accused Harsh was driving a Swift car and his friend Pankaj was sitting with him. They were coming from Gurugram after attending some programme of his friends," he said in a statement.

Another senior police officer said that Pankaj had warned Harsh to slow down, but he did not listen to him, ultimately leading to the fatal accident.

The deceased have been identified as Anish Ansari (45), who was employed in a factory in Mayapuri, and Phool Singh (35), a chick maker. The injured were identified as Kuldeep (28), Phool's wife Soni (25), and five-year-old nephew Vishal, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vichitra Veer, in a statement.

They were roaming around looking for some dhaba. At the place of the incident, Harsh failed to control the vehicle due to overspeeding, hitting bicycle riders and the jhuggi, he added.

The DCP further said it was found on verification that "he has a driver's license and on medical examination, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol". PTI SSJ AS AS