Friends kill youth in West Bengal over mobile online game password

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) An argument over sharing the password of an online mobile game allegedly led to the murder of a teenage boy by four of his friends in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, a senior police officer said.

The body of 18-year-old Papai Das, who had been missing since January 8, was discovered near Nishindra Ghat of the feeder canal in Farakka on Monday, police said.

Papai, a class 10 student, was reportedly killed by his four "close" friends after a disagreement over sharing the password for a mobile online game. The accused individuals have been apprehended, police added.

"These five individuals used to play online games at one of the quarters of the Farakka Barrage. The victim went out on the evening of January 8 and never returned. On January 9, the family lodged a police complaint.

"Based on preliminary investigations, we discovered that the victim had refused to share his password to play the online mobile game with his friends, which resulted in a fight and ultimately led to his murder," the police officer added.

After killing him, the four "friends" attempted to burn the victim using petrol from their bikes, police said.

"They then dumped the partially burned body into the Nishindra ghat of the Farakka feeder and fled to their homes. We have determined their involvement through the tower location of their mobile phones," he added.

The victim's mother was able to identify him from the tattoos on his body.

The police officer also mentioned that the victim was so addicted to this online game that he skipped his pre-board exam this year. PTI SCH MNB