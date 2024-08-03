Friends returning from eatery meet with accident in Kota; 2 dead

Kota, Aug 3 (PTI) Two men were killed and three others injured when a car rammed into a truck near Jhalawar road in the Raanpur area here early Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am on Saturday when the five friends were returning through the Hanging Bridge after having food at a roadside eatery on Bundi road, Raanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Bhanwar Singh said.

Dhiraj Singh and Arbaj Khan -- both aged 22 -- died on spot while one among the remaining three sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district.

Dhiraj hailed from Atru in Baran district and Arbaj was from Bombay Yojana in Kota, the police said.

The two others who sustained minor injuries in the accident told police that the truck was moving ahead and its driver allegedly suddenly applied brakes, causing the car to ram into the truck, SHO Singh said.

The truck driver then allegedly reversed his vehicle, completely flattening the front of the car and trapping the deceased duo, he said.

The driver fled the spot with the truck and efforts are underway to nab him, the officer added.