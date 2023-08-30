Frigate Mahendragiri to be launched this week

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Mahendragiri, the last frigate built under Project 17A, will be launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai on September 1, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

It will be launched by Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, it said.

Mahendragiri, named after a mountain peak in eastern Ghats located in Odisha, is the seventh ship of the Project 17A frigates.

These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 class frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors.

"The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage, while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities," the navy said.

Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

"Aligning with the country's resolute commitment to 'Aatma Nirbharata', a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered on indigenous firms, including MSMEs," the Navy said in a statement.

"The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force," it said. PTI MPB ZMN