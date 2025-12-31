Frigid conditions to persist in Delhi; winter rain likely on New Year's Day

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A biting cold swept through the capital on Wednesday, with similar conditions likely to prevail on New Year's Day, while a spell of rain, which could be the season's first, is expected later in the night or on January 1.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, about 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said foggy and cold conditions prevailed in the city during morning hours, followed by cold day conditions through the day, which are expected to persist into the night.

"A cold day is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature remains about 4.5 degrees below normal," an IMD official said.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain is forecast for January 1, with cold day conditions expected to continue.

"There is a slight chance of very light and isolated rain over Delhi and the NCR between tonight and New Year's Day due to an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana. If it occurs, this could be the season's first spell of rain," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet told PTI.

From January 3, coldwave conditions may develop as the minimum temperature could drop below 5 degrees Celsius, with cold northerly winds from the Himalayan region expected to move towards the capital, he added.

Meanwhile, visibility dropped sharply in several parts of the city due to dense fog on Wednesday.

According to the weather department, Safdarjung reported the lowest visibility of 50 metres between 6.30 am and 7.30 am, which later improved to 100 metres by 8 am. Palam recorded visibility as low as 50 metres between 4 am and 7.30 am, improving to 150 metres by 8 am.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said dense to very dense fog has been prevailing over north India for nearly two weeks. "Dense fog may occur at isolated places in Delhi tomorrow morning," he said.

Explaining the weather pattern, Kumar said an active western disturbance is currently positioned over north Pakistan. "Due to its influence, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall will continue over the western Himalayan region for the next two to three days. Very light rainfall activity is also possible over the NCR region," he said.

He explained that fog forms when temperatures are low, winds are light and moisture levels are high. "When these conditions persist, fog stays longer during the day, blocks sunlight and helps cold day conditions continue," he said.

The IMD said dense to very dense fog is likely to persist in Delhi for the next five days.

For the New Year's Day, the IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with a possibility of very light to light rain at isolated places. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during the morning hours, with maximum temperatures likely to remain between 14 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius. PTI SGV ARB ARB