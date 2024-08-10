Fringe group attacks shanty-dweller Muslims in UP calling them Bangladeshi infiltrators

Ghaziabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Members of a Hindu right wing outfit assaulted a group of people living near a railway station here and destroyed their shanties, claiming that they were Bangladeshi infiltrators, police said on Saturday.

Officials said an FIR has been lodged against the leader of the outfit in connection with the incident which occurred on Friday and stressed those attacked are not Bangladeshis.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra told PTI, "Those living in the shanties are from Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), not Bangladesh." "The police are contemplating invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the attackers in the case," Mishra added.

The incident occurred near Guldhar railway station on Friday when Bhupendra Chowdhary, also known as 'Pinky,' the president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, reached along with 20 of his supporters, according to the police.

The group accused the residents of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and went on to vandalise their temporary shelters, the police said.

According to ACP (Kavinagar) Abhishek Srivastav, on receiving information about the incident, an investigation was conducted which revealed that the victims were not Bangladeshi nationals.

Sub-Inspector Sanjiv Kumar, who was on duty in Sanjay Nagar Sector-23 at the time, filed the First Information Report (FIR) at the local Madhuban Bapudham police station.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that after hearing some commotion, he alomg with his police team arrived at the scene, where they observed Pinky and his supporters abusing and assaulting some Muslims while shouting anti-Bangladeshi slogans. The group also demolished the shanties.

"I tried to explain to them that these people are not from Bangladesh, but they continued beating them and damaging their shelters," Kumar recounted in his complaint.

An FIR has been lodged against Pinky and 20 unidentified individuals under relevant provisions of the law, the police said.

ACP Srivastav said that legal action will be taken against those involved and the culprits will be apprehended soon.