From 1947 to CHOGM to G20 - the India leadership story

New Delhi: History is way more interesting than fiction. Exactly why we must rewind the clock to appreciate fully the G20 triumph.

Advertisment

In March 1947, Nehru convened the Asian Relations Conference in Delhi, even before independence. The agenda was to establish a post-colonial agenda of progressive neutrality. Eventually, this led to NEFOS ( Newly Emerging Forces) being established at the Bandung conference in 1955. Convened by Sukarno, this was attended by 29 Asian and African nations seeking unification through newly acquired freedom.

During Bandung, Nehru was a key initiator but the momentum was being sharply orchestrated by Zhou Enlai of China. Then, just as now, the newly minted Communist autocracy had ambitions to lead the 'Global South' agenda, smartly diminishing the role of the West.

Being friendly neighbours, Nehru sent the Air India Lockheed Constellation 'Kashmir Princess' to drop the Chinese Premier to Jakarta. The Kuomintang, Chiang Kai Shek's Taiwanese goons, in cahoots with the CIA, placed a bomb on the aircraft leading it to crash.

Advertisment

Historians nowadays believe that Zhou Enlai had got wind of this plot, getting off at the last moment. That was also the end of India becoming a friendly carrier for regional leaders, most famous due to Biju Patnaik's exploits in 1947 when he daringly flew the Indonesian PM from hostile Dutch territory. Incidentally, R N Kao, who later established RAW, earned his spurs by investigating the Air India matter.

But the momentum of Bandung and earlier Delhi ( 1947 and 1949) led to a far more significant story in 1961. The formation of the Non Aligned Movement led by Tito, Nasser and Nehru, becoming the second most significant union in the world, still enjoying a 120 strong membership.

Distressing events of the Cold War triggered this occurrence and the leading presence of Yugoslavia is still intriguing. As to how the Soviet Union permitted a mainstream insider to shake hands with the other world - perhaps Tito was indeed a double agent, the insider outsider.

Advertisment

Nehru was truly passionate about NAM, books of History across genres will confirm his commitment and vision. During the height of the Cold War, this was a significant movement, although we did lean decisively towards the Soviet Union as a geopolitical ally, especially after the 1971 Bangladesh War.

His daughter Indira, though, hosted a summit in 1983 for 39 heads of state from his other muse, the Commonwealth. CHOGM ( Heads of Government) was held in Delhi as well as Goa. Fort Aguada Resort, built by Ajit Kerkar's Taj Hotels was where the VIPs resided and the conference did add enormous value to the potency of Goa as a premium tourist destination, not just a hippie hideout. Quite like millets in 2023, this was was the revelation of 1983, news news of India.

2023, therefore, is a triumphant milestone in a rather long and meaningful journey of global thought leadership. In fact, a milestone in the larger journey of India, as socio economic successes bolster our stature.

Advertisment

DPI, or digital public infrastructure, is our global calling card - whether Aadhar, UPI or Digi Locker. The Delhi Declaration, impacting more than two-thirds of the world's population is thus a deserving accolade, for both skills and influence. Including the African Union an act of much foresight and empathy.

This journey truthfully did begin with Nehru in 1947, high quality education and exposure in tandem with British patronage, permitting a grandiose entitlement of leadership. Which helped shape Bandung and Belgrade, Nehru increasingly convinced about an autonomous union after the Korean War and the American intervention.

Due to a commitment to the mainstream and a steady growth track, India's role has been strengthened while both China and Russia have been marginalized, as unsavory agenda drivers. Interestingly, Indonesia and Egypt, the early collaborators, have shrunk in significance while Yugoslavia is broken in more senses than one.

Thus, it is a matter of considerable pride that India has been the only developing nation on a progressive trajectory over the last seven decades. As a stable democracy and a thriving socio-cultural cum economic entity, which has stood the test of time and many a trial. Holding true to its fundamental vision of productive and sustainable independence, and indeed building on it thoughtfully.

On all the above stories and many more, Netflix can commission thrilling docu dramas, impossible to replicate through pure imagination. While the specifics of the Delhi Declaration will be increasingly transparent, Indians must be unconditionally proud. To belong to a beautiful legacy that is finally walking the talk. That too, in the biggest stages of all.