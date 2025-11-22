From 1948, NCC has grown into world's largest uniformed youth organisation with 20L cadets: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) From its establishment in 1948, the NCC has grown into the world's largest uniformed youth organisation with 20 lakh cadets, including an increase of six lakh cadets between 2014 and 2025, officials said on Saturday.

On the eve of its 78th Raising Day on November 23, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the National War Memorial here where Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt Gen Virendra Vats laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire organisation.

The observance set the tone for a nationwide celebration that highlighted the NCC's steadfast role in nation building and youth development, they said.

"From its establishment in 1948 with just 20,000 cadets, the NCC has grown into the world’s largest uniformed youth organisation with 20 lakh cadets, including an increase of six lakh cadets between 2014 and 2025.

"Today, its footprint extends to 713 out of India's 780 districts, making it one of the most widely represented youth institutions in the country," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The NCC is set to celebrate its 78th Raising Day on Sunday, with commemorative events planned across the country.

On Saturday, three NCC girl cadets from the tri-services wings also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes, joining the senior leadership in honouring the nation's bravehearts, it said.

After the ceremony, the defence secretary, DG NCC and the gathering witnessed a band performance by NCC cadets drawn from various Delhi schools, adding a ceremonial touch to the commemoration.

Across states and Union Territories, cadets commemorated the day through a series of public service initiatives like blood donation drives, tree plantation activities, 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaigns and anti-drug awareness programmes under 'Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan'. These efforts demonstrated the organisation's continued focus on community engagement, environmental protection and social responsibility, it said.

Addressing the gathering, the defence secretary applauded the NCC's contributions in multiple spheres.

He highlighted flagship initiatives such as Apda Mitra disaster-response training, the NCC Mt Everest expedition and the inclusion of drone and cyber training in the curriculum.