From Aug 15, access to Mantralaya only through digital verification

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The manual entry pass access to Mantralaya for visitors will be stopped from August 15 and replaced by a digital platform, according to a Maharashtra government resolution (GR) issued on Monday.

"To ensure convenience and safety, the government has decided to give entry in Mantralaya only through DigiPravesh application from August 15," the GR said.

The application can be downloaded from the Google Playstore, it said.

"Entry into Mantralaya (through manual entry pass) will be completely stopped," the GR said.

After the Mahayuti government took charge last December, it introduced a facial recognition system for entering Mantralaya, the state secretariat. PTI PR NSK