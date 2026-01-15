From Barnala to Parkash Badal and Zail Singh – big names to appear before Akal Takht for atonement

Amritsar, Jan 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who appeared before the Akal Takht Secretariat on Thursday after being summoned for his alleged remarks on Sikh traditions and tenets, joined a long list of prominent politicians whom the highest temporal authority for Sikhs summoned in the past.

From former chief ministers Surjit Singh Barnala and Parkash Singh Badal to ex-president of India Zail Singh and former Union minister Buta Singh, the list of leaders who appeared before the Takht for atonement comprises several important names.

The acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, said last week that since Mann is a 'patit' (a Sikh who cuts his hair) and cannot be presented before the facade of the Akal Takht Sahib, he had been summoned to appear in person at the Takht Secretariat to offer his explanation, which the chief minister said he did on Thursday.

In 1986, then-Punjab chief minister and Akali Dal stalwart Surjit Singh Barnala was declared a ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) and excommunicated for ordering police action at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of Operation Black Thunder.

Operation Black Thunder was conducted in April 1986 to flush out extremists and terrorists from the Golden Temple complex.

Barnala eventually sought atonement two years later, and was awarded religious punishment to dust the shoes of the devotees and clean utensils in the community kitchen of the Golden Temple with a placard around his neck that read “Mai Pappi Tu Bakshan Haar” (I am guilty, God forgive me).

Before that, another former chief minister and Akali Dal veteran, Parkash Singh Badal, was summoned in 1979 for his alleged role in the Sikh-Nirankari clash that left 13 Sikh protesters dead in Amritsar.

The Akal Takht also summoned then-president Zail Singh following Operation Blue Star in 1984 after declaring him a ‘tankhaiya’. He appeared before the Takht, presented his clarification, and atoned with an apology.

Former Union home minister Buta Singh violated the Akal Takht directives on the reconstruction of the Takht building post-Operation Blue Star in 1984, after the 'sewa' of reconstruction was given to Nihang Baba Santa Singh, which was not acceptable to the Sikh community.

He was declared a 'tankhaiya' and was excommunicated.

Later, Buta Singh sought an apology, underwent religious punishment awarded by the Takht, and was atoned.

The Akal Takht building, which was reconstructed by Nihang Baba Santa Singh after being damaged during Operation Blue Star, was again demolished and rebuilt by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The Akal Takht also declared Akali leader and former chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal a ‘tankhaiya' for the “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government from 2007 to 2017.

Sukhbir Badal appeared before the Sikh body for ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) in 2024. PTI JMS SUN VSD ARI