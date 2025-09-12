From beauty pageant crown to Army officer's cap: Kashish Methwani's journey to her true calling

Pune, Sep 12 (PTI) She was crowned Miss International India in 2023, but for Kashish Methwani, it was just one of her "bucket list" items that she had to tick off as she knew clearly that it was the armed forces where she truly belonged.

Methwani, who hails from Pune, is joining the Indian Army after completing her training at the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

It was not long ago, she had turned down offers from the world of modelling and decided to don the army's olive green uniform.

She said her stint with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during college became the turning point in her life, steering her away from a possible career in modelling and pageantry towards the armed forces.

"I always loved exploring new things. Pageantry was a passion, but I never saw it as a career. During NCC, I marched at the Republic Day Parade, won the All India Best Cadet award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and felt a sense of purpose and belonging. That experience convinced me that the Army was where I truly fit in," she told PTI in a telephonic interview.

Methwani, who holds an integrated master's degree in biotechnology from Savitribai Phule Pune University and also did her thesis at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, even received an offer to pursue a PhD at Harvard University.

"But I decided the army is where I belong," she said.

Crowned Miss International India two years back, she had several offers from modelling and acting agencies, but she chose to fulfil her "bucket-list dream" of winning a pageant before settling down with her career choice in the armed forces.

After 11 months of rigorous training at the OTA, Methwani has been commissioned into the army's Air Defence arm, which played a key role in the recent 'Operation Sindoor'.

"For me, it's about taking one step at a time, giving my best to my unit and to the army," she said.

Her father, a former scientist who later joined the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) as a defence civilian, and her mother, a teacher at an Army public school, supported her decision wholeheartedly despite the family having no prior service background.

Apart from pageantry and NCC, Methwani is also a Bharatanatyam dancer, tabla player, quizzer and debater. She also runs an NGO called 'Critical Cause'.

"I have always explored all dimensions of myself, but it was the NCC that showed me the life I truly wanted," she added.

At the OTA, Methwani excelled in both academics and sports, winning the prestigious AAD Medal for the highest order of merit in Army Air Defence, the Sikh Li Regiment Medal in March & Shoot, and several distinctions including the Drill and Discipline Badge and the Commandant's Pen.

She showcased leadership as Battalion Under Officer and later Academy Under Officer, the highest appointment at the academy, and was chosen for the Rashtriya Dhwaj Toli at the Pipping Ceremony.

A versatile achiever, she also represented the academy in basketball, volleyball, and handball, earned merit cards, and served as the commentary voice and emcee for major events. PTI SPK NP