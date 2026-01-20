From begging to marching band: Sambhal children to march at Lucknow Republic Day parade

Sambhal (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) As many as 30 children from Sambhal district, many of whom once survived by begging on the streets, will participate in the Republic Day parade in Lucknow on January 26, marking a rare journey from deprivation to national recognition.

The children will take part in the marching band contingent during the parade and perform before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the initiative is the result of a joint effort by the Sambhal district administration and the non-governmental organisation Umeed.

Umeed programme head Raina Sharma told PTI that a district-wide survey conducted on the directions of District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya identified 268 children engaged in begging. Of them, 30 children who stopped begging and had completed basic documentation, including Aadhaar cards, were enrolled in government schools and selected for the parade.

"These children are between seven and 14 years of age. They have been trained at the Bahjoi police lines, and all band instruments were provided by the district administration," she said, adding that efforts were underway to complete documentation for the remaining children and bring them into the formal education system.

Sharma said the selected children would represent Sambhal in the Lucknow parade and were likely to be considered for participation in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi next year.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya shared that the initiative, titled 'Bheekh Se Seekh', aimed at rehabilitating families dependent on begging.

"With the support of Umeed and Venus Sugar Mill, around 650 families were identified and relocated. Children are being enrolled in schools, while adult members are being linked with skill-based and other employment," he said.

Officials noted that some children from these families were chosen for parade training, which began in Sambhal and is currently ongoing in Lucknow.

The administration mentioned that the initiative had not only helped rehabilitate vulnerable families but also opened new opportunities for children who will now participate in one of the country's most prominent national ceremonies. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL