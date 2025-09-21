From Bhasha

उत्तराखंड—टैंकर एलएनटी का पानी का टैंकर खाई में गिरा, हिप्र निवासी चालक की मौत (कृपया यह कॉपी इंग्लिश डेस्क को भी भिजवा दें) नई टिहरी, 21 सिंतबर (भाषा) उत्तराखंड में टिहरी जिले के देवप्रयाग में रविवार को पानी का एक टैंकर गहरी खाई में गिर गया जिससे उसके चालक की मौत हो गयी । पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी । देवप्रयाग के पुलिस थाना प्रभारी लखपत सिंह बुटोला ने यहां बताया कि हादसा शाम को ऋषिकेश—बदरीनाथ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर शिव मूर्ति के निकट हुआ जहां टैंकर अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर गहरी खाई में गिर गया । उन्होंने बताया कि टैंकर चालक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गयी । चालक की पहचान हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी जिले के बडियार भर गांव के रहने वाले गगन सिंह (35) के रूप में हुई है । पानी का टैंकर रेलवे निर्माण से जुड़ी एलएनटी कंपनी का था । भाषा सं दीप्ति Uttarakhand—Tankers LNT water tanker falls into ditch, driver from Himachal Pradesh dies (Please also send a copy to the English desk.) New Tehri, Sep 21 (PTI) A water tanker fell into a deep gorge at Devprayag in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Sunday, killing its driver, a police official said.

Devprayag police station in-charge Lakhpat Singh Butola said here that the accident occurred in the evening near the Shiv statue on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway where the tanker suddenly went out of control and fell into a deep ditch.

He said the tanker driver died on the spot. He was identified as Gagan Singh (35), a resident of Badiyar Bhar village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

The water tanker belonged to LNT company involved in railway construction.

