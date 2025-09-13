From BHU to Kathmandu, Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki shares deep India connect

Varanasi, Sep 13 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki, 73, who has now become the country's first woman prime minister to head an interim government, shares a strong bond with Varanasi.

Karki, who described herself in a recent media interview as a "friend of India", pursued her post-graduation from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. It was during her stay at the BHU that she also met her life partner, Durga Prasad Subedi.

Dipak Malik, a former professor of political science at the BHU, vividly recalled Karki's stay at the prestigious university.

"Sushila Karki did an MA in political science from BHU in 1975. Back then, Varanasi was the centre of the anti-monarchy movement in Nepal for a long time," Malik told PTI.

He added that Karki, too, got associated with the movement.

Incidentally, renowned writer B P Koirala -- who later became Nepal's prime minister-- was also active in Varanasi during the same time.

"Between 1940 and 1980, B P Koirala was also in Varanasi, working for the Nepali Congress, with BHU as its base. Sushila Karki thus got associated with the anti-monarchy movement," he said.

He described Karki as a "very honest and capable leader" and asserted that her election as the interim PM of Nepal is a significant milestone in the country's history. "I congratulate her," he added.

Malik observed that Nepalese youth have raised questions on corruption and economic inequality and said that these issues need to be addressed.

Karki on Friday became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki three days after Oli resigned from the prime minister's post following the worst unrest that the Himalayan nation has witnessed in decades.

Paudel said the new caretaker government led by Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new prime minister was attended by Nepal's chief justice, senior government officials, security chiefs, and members of the diplomatic community.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.