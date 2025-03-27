From birth to death, one has to pay tax at every step: AAP MP Raghav Chadha in RS

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday took a dig at the government over the burden of taxes on common people and claimed that from birth to death, one has to pay tax at "every step" without any good quality service in return.

“Tax to live, tax to die – and tax on every breath!” Chadha said in the Rajya Sabha. He said that the burden of tax begins even before a child opens eyes as a distribution of sweets to celebrate the birth invites tax.

“Even playing in childhood is expensive – 12 per cent GST on toys! School bags, shoes, books, pencils – everything is taxed,” the AAP MP said.

He stated that when the child grows up and buys a bike at age of 18, several taxes such as road tax, GST, insurance tax and toll tax are levied.

“Even the dream of owning a house is taxed – buy land and pay stamp duty; buy materials and pay GST; construction too invites GST and capital gains tax is imposed on selling of the house,” he said.

Focusing on the plight of retired and senior citizens, Chadha said that not only the pension of the elderly is taxed but there’s tax on medicines, treatment, and insurance policy.

He alleged that the people of this country pay taxes like developed countries but they get services like Sub-Saharan nations.

The AAP leader said almost everything is taxed and due to this FMCG sales are down, cars aren’t selling as taxes have choked the economy.

"The government collects massive amounts of tax from the public, but in the name of public services, there are only promises," Chadha claimed.