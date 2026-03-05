From chasing bandits to inspiring cops, India's 1st IPS batch officer turns 100; feted in Bhopal

Bhopal, Mar 5 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh DGP Harivallabh Mohanlal Joshi, who turned 100 on Thursday, is no ordinary police officer. From launching anti-dacoity campaigns to providing able administrative leadership, he had a stellar career as a member of the first IPS batch of 1948.

Joshi is the only surviving member of the inaugural batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), said an official.

To mark the 100th birthday of the retired DGP, a grand event was organised by the Madhya Pradesh IPS Association at the Police Officers' Mess in Bhopal. At the ceremony, Joshi was honoured with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

Kajal Singh, a probationary IPS officer of the 2024 batch who is currently serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Ujjain, presented the bouquet to the legendary top cop.

"The moment was deeply emotional and inspiring, demonstrating the tradition, respect, and intergenerational bond of the police service," the association said.

A documentary on Joshi's life and service was screened at the ceremony, highlighting his administrative leadership, contributions to anti-dacoity campaigns, and outstanding achievements.

Current DGP Kailash Makwana, several of his predecessors and ex-IPS officers were present on the occasion.

Makwana, while congratulating Joshi on his 100th birthday, said the tenure of the former DGP is remembered as an inspiring chapter in the history of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

"With his capable leadership, vision, and determination, he effectively guided the police force in difficult circumstances. During his tenure, several important initiatives were taken in the areas of dacoity eradication, crime control, and police welfare," Makwana noted.

Joshi adopted effective strategies to address the long-standing dacoity menace particularly in Chambal and Bundelkhand regions, opined the state police chief.

"Under Joshi's leadership, the police launched numerous organised and planned operations against bandit gangs, eliminating many notorious dacoits and leading to the surrender of a large number of them. This paved the way for development. His leadership, dedication, and commitment to public service continue to be a source of inspiration for officers and other police personnel," the DGP said.

He said the most significant characteristic of Joshi's personality and work style was that he always performed his duties with the spirit of "Karma is Worship." Speaking on the occasion, Joshi described police service as a way to serve society and encouraged officers to work with a spirit of duty and honesty.

IPS Association President, Additional Director General of Police Chanchal Shekhar, extended warm greetings to Joshi on his 100th birthday and described him as an inspiration to all serving officers.

Shekhar maintained that the centenarian has reached the landmark age due to positive thinking, an active lifestyle, and a purposeful life. PTI MAS RSY