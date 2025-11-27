From composters to recycling units, Delhi Police rolls out green policing project in West district

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday launched a large-scale community policing initiative aimed at promoting sustainable waste management and environmental conservation across police establishments in the West Delhi district, an official said.

The project, launched in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), focuses on segregation and recycling of paper, plastic, and kitchen waste generated from police stations and residential colonies.

As part of the drive, 50 composters worth around Rs 15 lakh have been arranged through corporate social responsibility (CSR) support for processing kitchen and biodegradable waste.

Additionally, 14 plastic-waste collection bins valued at approximately Rs 1.25 lakh have been installed through community partnerships, while a paper-waste recycling system has been set up in collaboration with IPCA, police said.

The equipment, arranged with support from corporate partner Motherson Group, will be deployed across police residential colonies, police stations, district lines and other units in the West district.

The system aims to ensure waste segregation at source, scientific disposal and 100 per cent recycling, thereby reducing landfill load and improving cleanliness, they said.

Police said the initiative marks the launch of two themes -- 'Swachh Police, Swachh Paryavaran' and 'Swachh Police, Swachh Parisar' -- to promote cleaner and environmentally responsible police premises and to strengthen community–police partnership in ecological preservation.

The project also forms part of activities organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and aligns with the ongoing Special Cleanliness Drive 5.0 of the West district. PTI SSJ PRK PRK