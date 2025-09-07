From copying books to creative assignments: How homework in Indian schools is changing

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Once synonymous with pages of repetitive math problems and essay writing, homework in Indian schools has gradually evolved into a more diverse and learner-friendly practice, reflecting broader changes in education philosophy.

As classrooms across India adapt to evolving learning models, the humble homework assignment is quietly undergoing a transformation -- shifting from a dreaded chore to a potential tool for exploration, collaboration and creativity.

Educators say homework, once rooted in rote learning, is now being reshaped by policy shifts, digital tools and new teaching approaches that emphasise creativity, critical thinking and student well-being.

"Earlier, homework meant memorising multiplication tables, copying paragraphs or solving the same exercise multiple times. Today, many schools focus on project-based assignments, presentations, and even community engagement activities," said RC Jain, chairman of a school in the national capital and President of Delhi State Public School Management Association.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave a unique homework to teachers to lead campaigns along with their students to promote swadeshi products and give an impetus to "Make in India" and "vocal for local".

While interacting with the National awardee teachers here, he said teachers generally give homework to their students but he wants to give one "homework" to teachers for a change.

Historically, the volume of homework received by school students has been flagged as an area of concern.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) in 2018 had found that 74 pc of urban Indian students receive daily homework, despite persistent learning gaps - calling into question the efficacy of sheer volume alone.

The “10-Minute Rule” formulated by the National PTA and the National Education Association in the United States suggests that kids should be doing about 10 minutes of homework per night per grade level. This translates to 10 minutes of homework for first graders, going up to 120 minutes for twelfth graders.

While the concept of homework has evolved in India, in practice, many Indian students often spend 3–4 hours daily on homework.

Experts say that the transformation in the concept of homework has been driven partly by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates reducing the academic burden on students and encouraging activity-based learning. Several state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have since issued circulars asking teachers to assign tasks that are “enjoyable, experimental and application-oriented”.

“Instead of simply asking for memorized facts, homework increasingly requires students to understand the 'why' and 'how' of concepts. Students are encouraged to learn through doing, with emphasis on experiments, projects, and innovation challenges rather than just reading textbooks. The new methods promote critical thinking, analysis, and interpretation of information, skills often stifled by rote learning,” a senior CBSE official explained.

Technology has also played a key role in the transition. With the rise of digital classrooms, students are often asked to create videos, prepare slideshows or use online research to complete assignments. In some schools, homework has extended beyond textbooks to include activities like interviewing family members, maintaining a kitchen garden, or documenting local traditions.

Parents, however, remain divided. While many welcome the shift away from rote memorisation, others worry that project-heavy homework can increase dependency on parental support and widen learning gaps.

“We are glad that the children are not spending hours copying noted in name of homework but even now parents end up doing or supporting a major portion of the homework at least for junior classes. The tasks should be such which require supervision of parents or some support but not where parents ultimately end up doing themselves in name of creativity,” said Divanshi Shrey, a Delhi-based parent said.

Tushar Mehta, a software developer and a parent said, “I am happy to note the transition that rather than making scrapbooks in name of creativity my child is being given homeowork like playing in soil, going in the neighbourhood and interacting with people. The way kids are glued to screens, we need this kind of homework now which used to be a very natural part of our routine decades back” Experts say the challenge lies in balancing academic rigour with flexibility.

“Homework is still an important bridge between classroom learning and self-study. But its design must be thoughtful - encouraging practice without overwhelming children,” said educationist Meeta Sengupta. PTI GJS NB