From darkness to light: Naxal-hit village in Chhattisgarh gets electricity for first time

Raipur, Mar 23 (PTI) A remote village in Chhattisgarh that bore the brunt of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) for years has finally got electricity after a wait of more than seven decades, officials said on Sunday.

Locals in Timenar, a far-flung village in Maoist-affected Bijapur district, have been living in the dark without basic facilities, they said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the electrification of Timenar signalled the beginning of a new era of governance and growth in the remote regions of Bastar.

"All 53 households in the village, an extension of Bechapal village panchayat in the Bhairamgarh development block, have been electrified for the first time after 77 years of Independence under the Chief Minister's Manjra-Tola Electrification Scheme," a government statement said.

This remarkable achievement signifies the end of Maoist terror and the dawn of development, peace, and prosperity in the region, it added.

Timenar residents Mashram, Pandru Kunjam, Mangli and Pramila expressed their joy, saying they had never thought they would see the glow of electricity, but hope has replaced despair.

Residents said the arrival of electricity has eliminated the atmosphere of fear and insecurity and is a significant step towards improving their quality of life.

"For the first time, our village has got electricity. We no longer fear the darkness of the night and are free from the threats of wild animals, snakes, and scorpions. Our children can now study easily, and we finally feel that we are on the path to development," they said.

As per the release, infrastructure such as roads, healthcare, and education facilities are also being strengthened in the village.

Chief Minister Sai said his government is committed to electrifying every "manjra-tola" (hamlets) and accelerating development in the Maoist-affected regions.

"Where there was once the shadow of Maoist terror, the rays of development are shining. This transformation is a true victory. The electrification of Timenar signals the beginning of a new era of governance and growth in the remote regions of Bastar. This region is now moving towards prosperity and progress, free from the fear of Maoist violence," Sai said in the statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the Narendra Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Maoists who have not surrendered despite facilities being offered to them, ranging from surrender to inclusion.

He declared that the country will be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

As many as 113 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of these, 97 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. PTI TKP ARU