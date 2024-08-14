From Delhi to Bastar, India gears up for 78th Independence Day amid tight security

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, security has been tightened across India with over 10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras and snipers deployed in Delhi and security camps set up in 13 villages in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Bastar region where the Tricolour will be hoisted for the first time on Thursday.

Police personnel checked vehicles and conducted flag marches at various places in Punjab on Wednesday while central forces maintained a tight vigil in Tripura.

In Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive year, more than 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed. Mock drills were conducted in VVIP areas on Wednesday, according to officials.

Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests, a senior officer said.

Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed in central and New Delhi. These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, the officials said.

"All borders of the national capital from Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi will be sealed after 11.30 pm on Wednesday for the entry of commercial heavy vehicles movements. The vehicles which will enter the national capital will be checked properly," the senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We conducted mock drills in Connaught Place and Parliament Street as New Delhi is considered a VVIP area. We have deployed additional force to maintain law and order." Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, metro stations and markets, the officials said.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, informing the public about route closures and diversions around the Red Fort.

It also reiterated that the restrictions imposed on August 1 on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, UAVs, hot air balloons and small size powered aircraft over the city will remain in place till Thursday.

In Punjab and Haryana, a thick security blanket has been thrown around the venues where governors, chief ministers and ministers will unfurl the national flag on Independence Day, officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the Tricolour at a function in Jalandhar while his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini will hoist it in Kurukshetra.

Adequate forces have been deployed in different districts, the officials said.

Police personnel checked vehicles at many places, including the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

Punjab Police conducted a flag march in Pathankot and search operations at abandoned buildings.

Pathankot Superintendent of Police Gurbaj Singh said a special operation was launched under which searches were carried out at dilapidated buildings in the district and adjacent areas.

He appealed to the people to not pay attention to any rumours and to immediately inform police if they find anything suspicious.

Thirteen remote villages in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Bastar region will witness hoisting of the national flag for the first time on Thursday due to the presence of security forces, according to Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P.

The 13 villages are Nerlighat (Dantewada); Panidobir (Kanker); Gundam, Putkel and Chhutvahi (Bijapur); Kasturmeta, Maspur, Irakbhatti and Mohndi (Narayanpur); Tekalgudem, Puvarti, Lakhapal and Pulanpad (Sukma).

Security camps in these villages were established after Republic Day last year. These camps have provided a new and vibrant identity to the region and its native population, the officer said.

The Bastar division, comprising seven districts, has been struggling with the menace of Left Wing Extremism for the past three decades.

Independence Day functions will also be held in other parts of the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will hoist the national flag at the Police Parade ground in Raipur, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Kumar will unfurl the Tricolour in Bilaspur and Jagdalpur, respectively, a government spokesperson said.

Security forces were on alert in Tripura to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been made at the Assam Rifles ground, where Chief Minister Manik Saha will hoist the national flag, a top police officer said.

Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das said additional central forces deployed for the three-tier panchayat elections will remain in the state until the Independence Day events are completed.

"Currently, adequate forces are deployed across the state to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations. Additionally, police have been instructed to enhance vigilance in their respective areas to maintain law and order," he said.

The Centre had previously deployed 29 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for law and order duties during the panchayat elections.

Security along the international border with Bangladesh has been further tightened. The BSF has been on high alert to prevent any potential intrusion. PTI TEAM DIV DIV