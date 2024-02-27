From Delhi's unreserved seat, an SC is given ticket, only AAP can fulfil Babasaheb's dream: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The AAP has fielded Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, who is from the SC community, from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which is an unreserved seat, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener, said the seat has seldom witnessed such inclusivity.

After the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), Kejriwal, in a video on ‘X'', said the Aam Aadmi Party has announced tickets for some Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming polls.

"Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Sahiram Pahalwan from South Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar alias Monu from East Delhi and Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra, Haryana are being given tickets. A revolutionary step has been taken by giving a ticket to Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi general seat. The East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is a general category seat and Kuldeep Kumar comes from the SC community," he said.

Advertisment

Kejriwal claimed no party had ever fielded a candidate from the SC community on a general category seat before.

"The AAP does not believe in casteism. The AAP believes that everyone is equal, and if someone is capable, they can be fielded from that seat," he said.

Kejriwal recalled that even in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party fielded Kulwant Singh, who comes from the SC community, on the general seat of Mohali.

Advertisment

"We not only gave him a ticket from the general category seat, but the people there also elected him from that constituency. Kulwant Singh is currently an MLA from Mohali. This time too, we are fielding Kuldeep Kumar alias Monu from East Delhi, which is a general category seat," he added.

Talking about Kumar's humble background, Kejriwal said he is the son of a sanitation worker and comes from a poor family.

"He was a councillor before. When all three municipalities were separate, he was the opposition leader from East Delhi. Kuldeep Kumar works a lot for society. He is always ready for public service day and night. Even at midnight, he is always ready to help you over the phone. Delhiites praise him a lot," Kejriwal said.

Kuldeep Kumar is an MLA from Kondli constituency, but people from the neighbouring constituencies also love him, Kejriwal added.

"I hope that everyone will welcome our decision to field a man from the SC community from the general seat. Everyone will give us their blessings, and we will receive the support and blessings of people from all communities. We are confident that all our candidates will win by a huge margin," he said. PTI SLB CK