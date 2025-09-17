From divine protector to childhood nostalgia: Award-winning pujas explore powerful themes

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) A popular Durga Puja committee here is paying tribute to the Goddess as protector and nurturer, while another organiser is taking visitors down memory lane — to the 1970s and ’80s — when puja 'barshiki' (special autumn edition) of children's magazines and fairs were highlights of the five festive days.

This year's Durga Puja festivities start from September 28.

Another Puja committee has themed its celebrations about the contributions of the Bengal School of Painting ushered in by legendary artists Abanindranath Tagore and Nandalal Bose.

Their theme highlights how the Government Art College, once associated with such greats, has lost its shine and pre-eminence over the years, as the city gets ready to welcome the Goddess in 12 days.

The Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park themed its celebrations on 'Shakti Sagar' (The Ocean of Power), which is a is a tribute to the divine feminine - the Goddess as Protector, Nurturer and Sovereign, embodying her strength through artistic and symbolic storytelling.

The pandal is envisioned as a modern reimagining of a traditional temple, "where womanhood is revered not only as divinity but as a celebration of empowerment," Surendra Kr. Sharma, general secretary of the Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja, told PTI.

Towering above the structure stands a radiant depiction of Lord Krishna, holding the eternal wheel of time, symbolising the cosmic cycle, the rhythm of justice, and the harmony of action and compassion while inside the visitors are transported into a deep-sea sanctum.

The pandal transforms into an underwater world, complete with coral palaces, floating fish and dancing dolphins - each element evoking ancient temples long submerged in time.

Amidst this visual splendour, a tiny boat sails quietly, collecting plastic and waste, a gentle yet powerful reminder that true worship is incomplete without caring for Mother Earth, Sharma said.

"Shakti Sagar’ is not just a theme, it is a heartfelt tribute to the strength of the feminine spirit and the sacred bond between divinity and nature. Through this pandal, we aim to inspire awareness, devotion, and responsibility - reminding ourselves that true worship lies not only in rituals but also in protecting the world we live in," he said.

At Kashi Bose Lane, around 5 km away, the Puja committee has brought the 70s-80s ambience alive.

Puppet shows (an integral part of those fairs), stalls selling various items, a merry-go-round, and a toy train recreate the nostalgic feel of a village fair.

The Goddess and her siblings are being worshipped in a corner of the ground, inside a pandal made of cloth, bamboo, and wooden planks.

"Our theme is 'Sotti je kothay sesh hoy, swapno kothay suru hoy bola muskil' (it is difficult to think where truth and reality ends and dream begins)," puja committee office-bearer Somen Dutta said.

"Our puja is a flashback to the days when we would wait for the smell of the new Pujabarshiki (autumn edition of magazines), when dreams would get wings to take us back to a fantasy land," Dutta said.

"Universally popular Bengali writer Leela Majumdar cannot be separated from our days of childhood as we would wait for months to read her new fiction or short story in the Pujabarshiki. In a pavilion on the sprawling fair ground, she and her characters will find the pride of place in the pathway leading to the sanctum sanctorum where the goddess will be installed," he said.

At Santoshpur Lake Pally, around 15 km away from Kashi Bose Lane, the puja committee has themed its celebrations around the golden era of Indian art, starting with Abanindranath’s iconic sketch of Bharatmata. His legacy was carried forward by artists like Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, and others — who collectively inspired generations of painters across the country.

"In stark contrast, the Government Art College today is passing into oblivion despite the path breaking unique works by its students even in the present times. The art college still is plagued by paucity of teachers in a sign of neglect. Our works will remind the visitors about this reality and bring to the fore the contrast," puja committee spokesperson Somnath Das said. PTI SUS MNB