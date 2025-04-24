From dreams to ranks: Jamia's free UPSC coaching produces 32 civil servants in 2024

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Turning aspirations into achievements, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has once again proven to be a beacon of hope for civil service aspirants as a total of 32 students trained there have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024, one of the most competitive exams in the country.

Of the 78 candidates from the RCA who reached the interview stage, 32 made it to the final selection list, according to a statement issued by the JMI.

Twelve among them are women, reflecting the RCA's strong emphasis on inclusive and gender-responsive education, the statement said.

Alfred Thomas emerged as the academy's top performer this year with an All India Rank (AIR) of 33. He was followed by Iram Choudhary (AIR 40) and Ruchika Jha (AIR 51), all of whom have earned praise for their inspiring journeys.

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Jha said, "The Jamia Millia Islamia RCA gave me a healthy competitive environment to push myself to work hard. The peer group I got here kept me motivated through tough times. The JMI RCA has played a crucial role in my UPSC-CSE journey." She added that service allocation is expected in the next four to five months and her first preference is the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.

Several of the selected candidates are likely to be inducted into top services like the IAS and Indian Police Service (IPS), while others will join the India Revenue Service (IRS), Audit and Accounts, Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) and other Group-A services based on their ranks and preferences.

Celebrating the achievement, JMI Vice Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif said, "This result is a matter of great pride. The RCA continues to uphold its mission of empowering students from socially- and economically-disadvantaged backgrounds. The performance of our women candidates particularly underscores the potential of inclusive education." Registrar Professor Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi said, "These results are a reflection of the academy's rigorous preparation model and the unwavering determination of our students. The RCA has built an environment of excellence that consistently delivers." Professor Samina Bano, the in-charge of the RCA, was praised for her personalised mentorship and hands-on guidance, which played a crucial role in this year's success.

Established in 2010 under the University Grants Commission's (UGC) initiative, the RCA operates through the university's Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP). It offers free coaching and residential facilities to candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minority communities and women. Admission is based on a national-level written test, followed by interviews.

The academy's legacy includes Shruti Sharma, the UPSC topper of 2021. Since its inception, the RCA has helped nearly 300 students enter elite services such as the IAS, IPS and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), while more than 300 others have joined services like CAPF, IB, RBI, Bank PO and various state PSCs.

According to the statement, the RCA's structured programme includes more than 500 hours of classes, mock interviews, special sessions with retired civil servants and experts, and mentorship by successful alumni. It also provides round-the-clock library access, free Wi-Fi and secure residential facilities.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers for the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services.

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, with 9,92,599 candidates applying and 5,83,213 appearing. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the main exam held in September and 2,845 reached the interview stage that was conducted from January 7 to April 17, 2025.

This year, the UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates -- 725 men and 284 women -- for appointment to various services. PTI MHS RC