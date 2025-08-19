From farmer's family to Supreme Court: INDIA bloc's VP nominee Justice Reddy rose through ranks

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, who was declared as the INDIA bloc's vice-presidential candidate, began his professional journey as an advocate focused on Civil and Constitutional matters in Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday described Justice Reddy as a son of the soil and appealed to all political parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support his candidature.

Born in Akula Mylaram village in the Rangareddy District of present-day Telangana on July 8, 1946, Justice Reddy completed his early education in Hyderabad and earned his law degree from Osmania University in 1971.

Currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, Justice Reddy headed the Independent Expert Working Group constituted by the Telangana government to study the caste survey conducted in the state.

On August 8, 1988, he was appointed as Government Pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and later served as the Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government.

In 1993, he was elected as the President of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association and also served as the Legal Advisor to Osmania University.

On May 2, 1993, Justice Reddy was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. His judicial acumen and leadership were further recognised when he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on 5 December 2005.

Subsequently, on January 12, 2007, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of India, where he served with distinction until his retirement on July 8, 2011. He also served as the first Lokayukta of Goa.

Justice Reddy is being fielded against the NDA’s candidate, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu.

The Vice Presidential election is necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post. PTI GDK ADB