From floating toilets to plastic roads, states showcase innovations in meet with Centre

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Floating toilets in Assam, women-led plastic waste management in Odisha, and plastic waste-based road construction in West Bengal -- these were some of the innovations presented by states and Union territories at a roundtable on the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) on Monday.

The Centre reviewed the achievements of the states, identified gaps and helped with a future roadmap.

The conference, convened by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) brought together state ministers, senior bureaucrats and mission directors from 28 states and UTs.

The focus was on sustainability, community ownership and credible progress under the mission, which enters its next phase in 2026.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, who chaired the deliberations, said SBM-G and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) together are "taking us forward towards sustainable sanitation and water security".

"With JJM, every rural household is receiving safe tap water, but this also brings the enhanced responsibility of managing greywater under SBM-G. The ODF plus model is not just about numbers, it is about quality of life, health, and dignity for rural families," he said.

Sanitation and water were "inseparable", he added, noting that while SBM-G ensures clean villages, JJM delivers safe drinking water and the Catch the Rain campaign spreads rainwater harvesting.

"Together, these missions are building a healthy, sustainable and water-secure Bharat, all of which will help India achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat." Paatil also praised the innovations showcased by states, calling them proof that SBM-G has become a people's movement.

Himachal Pradesh presented Dharamshala's cluster-based solid waste management model, Odisha shared its women-led initiatives and Su-Nano e-vehicles, and Bihar highlighted its "Kabadmandi" app and monitoring system.

Karnataka demonstrated Gobardhan, fecal sludge and greywater management facilities, while Gujarat highlighted women-led ODF+ and biogas projects.

Mizoram showcased children's sanitation clubs, Jharkhand presented its Gobardhan biogas plants, Maharashtra displayed its Tiger Biofilter technology, Chhattisgarh presented the fecal sludge treatment model of Patora gram panchayat, Madhya Pradesh introduced its "Wash on Wheels" service, Assam shared floating toilets and the Green Worship initiative, and West Bengal presented plastic waste-based road construction.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna said the mission's achievements were the result of collective action by states, panchayats and communities.

"The way ahead must focus on deepening behaviour change, strengthening O&M systems, and empowering youth and women as leaders of swachhata," he said, urging continued engagement of sanitation workers and Village Water Sanitation Committees.

DDWS Secretary Ashok K K Meena stressed that the mission's future rests on reliable, citizen-centric and locally owned data.

"From panchayats to VWSCs, women leaders to children should act as change agents with community ownership at the heart of SBM-G," he said, while highlighting the role of collaborative learning and digital tools.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director (JJM & SBM-G) Kamal Kishore Soan emphasised the need for verified data and regular field reviews.

"Sanitation is never 'done' but a daily habit," he said, adding that dashboards must reflect ground realities and not just statistics.

The review also highlighted key achievements: 81 per cent of villages are now ODF plus, 91 per cent have greywater management systems, 84 per cent have solid waste management, and 67 per cent blocks have plastic waste management coverage. Eleven states and UTs reported Gobardhan biogas plants running at 80-100 per cent capacity.

Initiatives such as the Swachh Sujal Gaon campaign and integration of WASH curriculum in schools were also flagged.

At the same time, concerns over low fund utilisation, pending O&M and faecal sludge management policies, and functionality gaps were discussed.

Officials said the next phase of SBM-G will prioritise sustaining ODF plus gains, complete waste management solutions, visual cleanliness, and convergence with climate resilience. PTI UZM SKY SKY