From gems to handsets, Delhi loses over Rs 680 crore to theft in 2023

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) From motorcycles and cars to jewellery, household items and antiques, Delhi reported property losses of more than Rs 680 crore in 2023, retaining its position among the top three regions with the highest value of stolen property across states and Union Territories for the third year in a row, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The city reported 'property theft', as categorised by the police, worth Rs 688.6 crore in 2023. Of this, the police recovered property valued at Rs 99.7 crore - a recovery rate of 14.5 per cent.

Across India, property worth Rs 6,917.2 crore was stolen during the year, with 29.9 per cent of it recovered. Delhi ranked third nationally, after Maharashtra and Manipur.

Even though Delhi accounted for a significant share of the stolen property, its contribution to the national total has reduced steadily over the last three years.

In 2021, the capital made up 14 per cent of the total stolen property in India. This share dropped to 11.9 per cent in 2022 and further to 10 per cent in 2023.

This means that while Delhi has remained in the top three every year since 2021, its share in the national pool of stolen property has declined by about four percentage points in three years.

The gap in recovery rates is another consistent pattern. While the national recovery rate stayed between 29 and 36 per cent over the last three years, Delhi’s rate remained between 11 and 17 per cent. In 2021, the city’s recovery rate was 11.1 per cent, 19.1 points lower than the national average of 30.2 per cent.

In 2022, it was 17 per cent in Delhi, 19 points lower than the national figure of 36 per cent. In 2023, the recovery in Delhi stood at 14.5 per cent, 15.4 points less than the national rate of 29.9 per cent.

This shows that in terms of recovery, Delhi has consistently lagged behind, with its percentages almost always hovering at about half of the national average.

The national capital has stayed among the worst three states and UTs for property theft. In 2021, Delhi ranked third, with stolen property worth Rs 722.4 crore and recoveries of Rs 80.4 crore. Odisha and Maharashtra ranked higher.

In 2022, Delhi found itself at second place, with property worth Rs 624.1 crore stolen, though Maharashtra continued to report the highest value. By 2023, Delhi slipped back to third place, with Maharashtra holding the top spot and Manipur the second.

The NCRB data also provides a glimpse into where thefts occur most often. At the national level, the largest share of property theft incidents took place at residential premises, highlighting the vulnerability of homes.

These were followed by thefts reported on roadways, village pathways and other public spaces. Other locations included religious places, agricultural farms, banks, ATMs, commercial establishments and godowns.

The range of stolen property points to the diverse nature of thefts. The list covers everything from motorcycles, scooters, cars, trucks and three-wheelers to even buses. It also includes mobile phones, laptops, other electronic devices, jewellery, cash, household goods, cattle, furniture and cultural property such as antiques.

Officials said that the variation in categories shows how property-related crimes affect both individuals and institutions, cutting across urban and rural spaces.

The NCRB compiles its annual report from data supplied by state police, Union Territories and central agencies. The statistics are prepared under the principal offence rule, where only the most serious crime in a case is recorded for counting.

Officials caution that higher numbers may sometimes reflect better reporting and registration practices in large cities rather than an actual surge in incidents. PTI SGV SGV MNK MNK