From 'Golden Bird' to Konark Wheel, Culture Ministry tableau showcases India's heritage, progress

New Delhi: From an ancient Tamil musical instrument depicted rotating on a symbolic Konark Wheel to an emblematic portrayal of a 'Golden Bird' symbolising India's cultural heritage and economic progress, the Ministry of Culture's Republic Day tableau celebrated the rich past of the country.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', the tableau beautifully showcased the nation's rich cultural heritage and the vast possibilities of sustainable development as it rolled down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade on Sunday.

The tableau is a "magnificent celebration of India's cultural diversity and creativity", the ministry said on January 22, when a preview of the 76th Republic Day tableaux was held in Delhi.

"The ancient Tamil musical instrument 'Yaadh', beautifully placed on "a potter's wheel (depicted by a representation of Odisha's famed Konark Wheel), represents the depth and continuity of our musical tradition. And, the kinetic 'Kalpavriksha' which transforms into a 'Golden Bird' symbolises creativity and progress," it said.

The wheel carries the words -- 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' -- in Hindi and English along its circumference.

The Konark Wheel has also been depicted on the facing surface of the tableau.

Ten digital screens on the sides showcased the diversity of performing arts, literature, architecture, design, and tourism. The tableau invites every Indian to take pride in their heritage and step towards a bright future, according to the ministry.

"This tableau not only reflects India's glorious past but also envisions a powerful and creative future. It invites every Indian to take pride in their cultural heritage and step forward on the path of development, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future," the Culture Ministry has said.

The tableau drew a warm response from spectators as it rolled down the Kartavya Path during the parade.

"The tableau conveys the message of realising the vision of a developed India by 2047," Union Culture Secretary Arunesh Chawla had said earlier.