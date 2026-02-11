From guns to growth: Ex-Maoists rebuild lives at Kanker rehabilitation centre, learn new skills

Raipur, Feb 11 (PTI) In a remote corner of Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, hands that once wielded guns are now quietly learning to steer vehicles, stitch garments, carve wood, moving away from the path of violence and embracing a new life after spending years in jungles.

As a part of the state government's effort to turn former Maoist cadres towards a life of dignity and self-reliance, 40 surrendered Naxals, including 19 women, have been undergoing vocational training at a rehabilitation centre set up within the premises of a Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Chougel (Mulla) village, about 50km from Kanker district headquarters.

Under the Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy, men and women who were once involved in Maoist activities are now being trained in trades such as driving, tailoring, woodcraft and assistant electrician work so that they can earn a livelihood and reintegrate into the mainstream, rehabilitation centre's nodal officer Vinod Ahirwar told PTI on Wednesday.

Basic education is also being imparted to the surrendered cadres, he informed.

The centre was set up in November last year with 66 surrendered cadres and victims of Maoist violence enrolled as trainees. Of them, 12 have completed their training, while 14 others were transferred to rehabilitation centres in their respective home districts, Ahirwar stated.

Currently, 40 surrendered Maoists are being trained in two batches of 20 each. At present, the trainees have been receiving training in four and two-wheeler driving, tailoring, woodcraft and assistant electrician trades, he said.

Plans are underway to introduce additional courses in mushroom cultivation, horticulture and other self-employment-oriented activities.

Alongside vocational training, classes from primary level (Classes 1 to 8) are being conducted based on individual requirements. The former Naxals are showing keen interest in education and are committed to shaping their future, according to the nodal officer.

One of the surrendered cadres, Manher Taram, who is learning four-wheeler driving, said he has been undergoing training for the past two weeks. The 40-year-old has traded the weight of a rifle to handle the steering wheel and operate the clutch, brake and accelerator.

"My long-standing wish to learn driving is now being fulfilled," Taram stated with a sense of satisfaction on his face as he transitions from being part of a movement of brutal violence and bloodshed to mainstream society, seeking redemption and respect.

Narsingh Netam, another trainee, expressed the hope the new skills he is learning will help him build a stable and better life going forward.

Kajal Vedda (19), a surrendered woman cadre, said she is receiving regular training in tailoring, a skill she had wanted to acquire since childhood, while also attending primary education classes at the camp.

She added that health department teams conduct regular medical check-ups and provide medicines when required. Recreational activities such as carrom, music sessions and sports are also organised for the inmates.

Officials noted the initiative aims to connect surrendered Maoists with constructive, income-generating activities and help them rebuild their lives.

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Kanker, has long been considered a strong bastion of Maoists. However, the vast region has witnessed relentless anti-Naxal operations by security personnel over the past few years, considerably weakening the extremist movement.

Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites, including top cadres such as CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh. Also, around 1,900 Naxalites have been arrested, while over 2,500 have surrendered during the same period in the state, as per police.

In line with the Centre's resolve to eliminate Left-wing extremism from the country by March 31 this year, the state government has been focusing not only on counter-insurgency operations but also on rehabilitation and development measures to provide a meaningful future to those who lay down arms, they insisted. PTI TKP RSY